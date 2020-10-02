Last week I got a gift card for $25 from Amazon. The enclosed note said “Just a little something to thank you for all your kindness you’ve given to others. From Jim and Nancy.”
I was stunned, puzzled and excited. Who are Jim and Nancy and what kindness did I give that prompted them to write this?
I have a master’s degree in library science so you know I’m going to spend it on a special new book and still have enough left to buy a used book – one that has been loved by someone else.
Dios te bendiga (my husband is Puerto Rican)
Isten aldjon (I am pure Hungarian)
God bless you, Jim and Nancy.
Best wishes if you are an atheist.
P.S. Maybe we will meet sometime before we get to paraiso (paradise in Spanish)
Mary Ann Tricsko Sotero
Lake Placid