SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County depends heavily on having its costs underwritten by the generosity of donors. Sometimes donors want to give anonymously, and it’s not until they pass away that their generosity can be revealed and acknowledged.
On Wednesday, May 19, the Humane Society held a Facebook ceremony in honor of anonymous donors Shirle and Grant Herron. While Grant passed away in 2012, Shirle continued to make generous charitable gifts from their joint account until she died in June 2020 at the age of 94.
At the ceremony, Humane Society of Highlands County president Judy Spiegel acknowledged the Herrons’ generosity.
“Our Affordable Pet Health Care Clinic could not have opened in September 2020 without the thousands of dollars which Shirle donated for the purchase of equipment. Our X-ray machine, lab analyzers, heart monitor, wet table, dental equipment and start-up money to stock our pharmacy are just some of the items that we were able to purchase with the Herrons’ generous gifts.”
Spiegel also recognized the Herrons for a matching grant that Shirle made towards the Humane Society’s building campaign. The campaign raised funds for two animal shelters that opened in 2015, an office building that opened in 2016, and another building completed in 2016, which would become the Humane Society’s Affordable Pet Health Care Clinic.
“We would not be where we are today without the Herrons’ example and the impetus they gave to others to contribute to the campaign,” Spiegel said.
Over the years, the Herrons’ gifts totaled close to $150,000. Since they often made matching gifts, the dollar value of their giving was actually more.
Spiegel also thanked Shirley Gastmann, Grant Herron’s great-niece, who served as the facilitator of her great aunt’s wishes with respect to the Humane Society.
At the ceremony, Gastmann presented the organization with a new quilt dedicated to the memory of her aunt and uncle. The quilt was hand stitched by Gastmann’s longtime friend, Kathy Monroe, and took over 2,000 hours to complete.
Prominently displayed at the entrance to the Humane Society office, the quilt compliments the animal-themed quilts made by the Heartland Quilting Club that hang on the other Humane Society office walls.
According to Gastmann, the Herrons befriended lots of animals in need and rescued lots of dogs and cats in their lifetime. They also made charitable gifts to many other organizations that benefited animals. They gave generously towards the construction of the Southeastern Guide Dogs Puppy Academy in Palmetto.
But they shunned the limelight. Considerable arm twisting, figuratively speaking, was necessary to get them to agree to have their names displayed on the outside of the Puppy Academy building.
The Herrons often used the pseudonyms Joe and Annie (anonymous) to disguise their charitable acts. Next to the X-ray machine at the Humane Society is a plaque that says “This X-ray machine donated by Joe.”
“We are so grateful for individuals like Shirle and Grant Herron for their empathy, compassion and generosity. They were a special breed of humans,” Spiegel said.