Another civil war is not wanted

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.