Another civil war is not wanted
The Supreme Court has been an accessory to treason of the American people, allowing a communist party to gain a position of power in our electoral process in the 2020 election.
The Justice Department of these United States has gone rogue. We the People must ask that the 2020 election be voided before any more damage is done to our nation. The leadership of the Democratic Party must be put under house arrest until we, the people, regain control of our government.
The cause of the Civil War was the separation of states. We do not need to fight another civil war. My name is Billie E. Jewett. I served from 1941 to 1953 in WWII.
When I was 15 I lied about my age and worked at a defense plant making shoes for the military. My father worked at the local steel mill where it was the main supplier for 500-pound bombs in WWII. Many of my brothers and relatives also worked at that steel mill.
After the war, I spent 28-½ years as an electrical engineer, controlling water and power to that huge steel mill. In 1979, we had a huge electrical storm. I was the only one that knew how to put the steel mill on electrical backup, saving it from blowing our small town off the map. But here is the rest of the story: In 1980 they sold the steel mill to China, stealing most of our benefits in the process. Most of the steel workers had problems finding other work, but being an electrical engineer, I had no problem. I went to work for the Chesie System in Huntington, West Virginia, the world’s largest heavy shop for diesel locomotives.
I had to join the IBEW union, but after two years, the railroad violated the union contract, brought in workers from other states to replace us. The new president, Ronald Reagan, decided to build the B1 bomber and the B2 stealth bombers. Both were supersonic engines. The government paid $10,000 to General Electric to hire me for long-time employment. I wrote the building plans for those supersonic engines, saving GE and the taxpayer millions of dollars. I made 17 changes in those supersonic engines in a 12-month period.
They rewarded me and the 20,000 employees in 1953 by outsourcing the B1 and B2 supersonic to China. The outsourcing of millions of jobs to China has been a problem for all American workers. Big Tech is our enemy and a problem that must be addressed. We must void the 2020 election if we are to survive as a nation.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring