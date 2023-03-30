SEBRING — Another cyclist was hit Monday morning on Arbuckle Creek Road.
This time, just after 8 a.m., a cyclist was eastbound, just beyond Maxcy Road, when their Townie-style bike was clipped by a passing transfer truck.
The driver of the small Isuzu cargo truck had stopped before the next rise, and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services arrived immediately to provide aid. The bicycle stood nearby, unmangled and upright, with its rear red light flashing and a helmet hanging off the right handlebar.
The Florida Highway Patrol, after arriving to investigate the incident, said the cyclist was alive and was expected at that time to survive any injuries. Other than that, the case was still under investigation.
It’s a section of road without bike lanes or paved shoulders, with at least three spots where small rises would conceal anyone riding on two wheels. However, the FHP trooper stated that anyone on a bicycle has as much right to run on the road as he does.
Crashes between motor vehicles and cyclists do not occur every day, but are common. On Sept. 14 last year, a white customized passenger van hit a recumbent cyclist at approximately 12:45 p.m. Both were westbound on Arbuckle Creek Road on approach to Maxcy Road, at the same approximate spot as Monday’s incident.
A week after that, a cyclist on Kenilworth Boulevard, in the rural area near Snyder Road, died after being hit at 6:26 a.m. by an SUV traveling toward Sebring, just as the cyclist was, according to FHP reports. The SUV hit the cyclist on the roadway, reports said, and the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
Like Arbuckle Creek Road in the area of Monday’s collision, that section of Kenilworth also has no paved shoulders or bike lanes.
County Engineer James “J.D.” Langford said the Florida Department of Transportation has funds in place to widen Arbuckle Creek Road from Arbuckle Creek Bridge to Riverdale Road for July 2023. Langford said. Funds are in place for July 2024 to widen the road from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Riverdale Road.
FDOT also plans, under the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP), to widen sections of Arbuckle Creek Road beyond that near Maxcy Road:
• $5.35 million to widen, resurface and add shoulders along 3.33 miles of Arbuckle Creek Road, from the Highlands County Landfill to Arbuckle Creek Bridge.
• $4.54 million to widen, resurface and add shoulders along 4.52 miles of Arbuckle Creek Road, from Bishop Dairy Road to the landfill.
Other road widening and bike lane funding includes:
• $1.17 million for Phase I of adding a bike lane and paving existing non-paved roadway on Hammock Road, connecting Highlands and Hardee counties.
• $949,431 for Phase II of adding a bike lane and paving existing non-paved roadway on Hammock Road, connecting Highlands and Hardee Counties.
• $2.52 million to widen, mill and add shoulders to approximately a 1.83-mile stretch of Twitty Road, from U.S. 98 to Skipper Road.
Langford had told commissioners that the two projects on Arbuckle Creek Road are intended to deal with several issues, including the high-amount of bicycle traffic in the area.
However, he cautioned commissioners to remember that some of those projects might get scheduled for funding as much as five years from now.