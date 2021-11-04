SEBRING — Christopher Laveon Bell, one of five defendants charged in the murder of Joshua Hickey in October 2017, will serve five years in prison followed by five years of probation after pleading guilty to associated crimes.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave him five years for each of the following charges, to be served concurrently: robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, and accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
That’s the sentence handed down by Estrada on Monday; it was the result of a plea agreement Bell signed on Feb. 22.
Bell and several other men were linked to the crime – an alleged marijuana heist turned deadly – after detectives interviewed witnesses, examined the defendants’ phone texts, Facebook messages, and other social media communication that indicated they participated in the crime or were given marijuana stolen from Hickey.
Other participants – including George Leonard Wood, Mikevious Young, Ortland Williams, and Johan Wendon Holder – were charged as accessories and for possessing the marijuana and guns connected to the crime. Wood, who prosecutors in the end could not link directly to the homicide, pled guilty to possessing a gun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was sentenced Oct. 18 to 18 months in state prison, with credit for time served.
Williams will be sentenced March 28; Holder, who police believe shot Hickey, faces a Feb. 2 jury trial. Young, who is charged with robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to robbery with a firearm and accessory after the fact to second degree murder. He also faces a February trial.
Williams told investigators that he inadvertently drove the alleged gunman, Johan Wendon Holder, to Hickey’s house to buy marijuana. He apparently did not know the shooting would occur that day. Williams, whose family was in court to support him, ran to a house and called 911 as soon as he heard gunshots. Holder then drove away in Williams’ car, leaving him behind.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives charged Holder with conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm; second degree murder with a firearm; carjacking with a firearm or weapon; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; and purchase of cannabis.
Detectives found Hickey deceased in a car in his family’s driveway. A witness told him that Holder pulled a gun and fired at Hickey, who had a handgun in his car. Holder reached in and grabbed a bag of marijuana and fled in the car that had brought him to the scene.