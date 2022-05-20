SEBRING — Derrek Riley entered the home of a couple and began accusing the mother of his children, who was visiting the home, of sleeping with other men.
She asked him to leave, and as he neared the front door, he turned and repeatedly punched her in the face. When she fell to the floor, he stomped her face, neck and body.
When police arrived, they heard loud bangs and a woman screaming for help. Derrek ran out the back door, where police took him down at gunpoint. The woman, whose eyes were swollen shut, could barely speak, police said in their arrest report. They charged him with second degree attempted felony murder, assault and battery during a burglary, and domestic battery by strangulation.
That was in February 2019, more than three years ago. Since then, Riley has remained in Highlands County Jail as public defender, then a regional conflict lawyer, Gail Cheatwood had prepared him for trial. He was scheduled to go to trial in July 2021, but that fell through.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada reset his jury trial for March 2, but on that day, Riley announced that he wanted to plead guilty.
“He did that knowing there was a witness outside the courtroom ready to testify against him,” Prosecutor John Kromholz said. Riley’s negotiated plea agreement charged him with domestic violence by strangulation, which has a possible five-year sentence; attempted second-degree felony murder, 15 years; and burglary with assault and battery, which brings a life sentence. All were to run concurrently.
When he got a look at his pre-sentence investigation Wednesday, which recommends sentences based on prior crimes and other factors, Riley informed his lawyer, Cheatwood, that he wanted to withdraw his plea.
“In Florida, defendants can withdraw their guilty pleas, but it’s much easier before the judge pronounces the sentence,” Kromholz said. “The appellate court is pretty liberal when inmates withdraw a guilty plea prior to sentencing. After sentencing, you almost have to move Heaven and Earth to withdraw a guilty plea.”
Riley is not alone; Jovan Wendon Holder also pled guilty just before his Feb. 7 murder trial. Citing his presentence report, Holder suddenly reversed himself on March 21 and told Estrada that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. As a judge prepared to sentence Holder for second-degree murder for killing Joshua Hickey, Holder suddenly disagreed with his presentence investigation, which would determine the length of his sentence.
The lawyers for each man will explain to a judge why his or her client wants to withdraw his plea: They misunderstood the plea deal or had been coerced in some manner into pleading guilty. The judge can then set new trial dates for the men.
Prosecutors, however, are unlikely to offer another plea agreement so there is not another “rug pulled out from under,” Kromholz said.