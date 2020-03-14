In an effort to convince even themselves, the slaves of Mr. Trump prattle on about his invisible accomplishments and that he is one of the greats in the American presidency. I must have missed that part. All I see are boring empty insults leveled at the media, political opponents and anyone who dares disagree with his muddled thinking. When he’s not doing that, he stages cult rallies of his pre-selected fan club so that he might bask in their exaltation as he spews one falsity after another.
The impeached fraud has existed on self absorption and deceit for much of his career. Nothing changed when he entered the White House.
I’ve seen a lot of blather but not much substance. Yet the Trumpian throngs sing hosannas at his every word as though he were the One who was foretold.
Messiahs have been a dime a dozen through history. Most every religious cult has one. Thankfully I’m immune to the spells of superstition.
Horace Markley
Sebring