SEBRING — A motorcycle rider died Friday afternoon after the motorbike hit the rear quarter of a truck trying to turn left across southbound U.S. 27.
The rider, unnamed as of press time, was one of two people on the motorcycle. Sebring police said the other, as of press time, was still in critical condition.
This makes the fifth fatal crash in Highlands County this year, the most recent being this past Monday, March 1, according to Highlands News-Sun records. The county saw six fatal crashes at this same time last year.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, speaking for his department, said police were still trying to reach next of kin for the two motorcycle riders. The truck driver had no apparent injuries.
Hart said that just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, the driver of a black Dodge Ram 1500 crew-cab pickup turned left from the northbound lanes toward Ryant Boulevard. He crossed the path of a southbound motorcycle, which hit the right rear quarter of the truck.
Hart did not yet know how fast the motorcycle was traveling on that 55 mph stretch of road, but the force of the impact obliterated the motorcycle, scattering parts across all three lanes for dozens of yards down the roadway. It also spun the truck around 180 degrees, landing it on Ryant Boulevard, facing out toward the highway with a crater in the rear right quarter and a dislodged tailgate.
Sebring police rerouted traffic from the three southbound lanes onto two-lane Flare Road toward Hammock Road, also two lanes, to rejoin the highway. By 4:15 p.m., southbound traffic had backed up from Flare Road to Sebring Parkway, a distance of more than two miles.
Ryant Boulevard has been home to other fatal crashes and mishaps involving left turns into and out of the road.
Fully open intersections with no red lights like Ryant Boulevard are especially deadly, according to reports from local government officials and the Florida Department of Transportation.
As early as 2017, FDOT officials suggested they could restrict certain open intersections to right turn, left turn, and U-turn only. However, at that time, according to an elected official, FDOT officials did not agree on restricting access to Ryant Boulevard because there weren’t enough accidents to justify it.