When I read about President Biden cutting in half Florida’s supply of monoclonal antibodies from 30,000 to 15,00, it reminded me of the proverbial little boy on a playground snatching up his kickball and stomping home with an exaggerated scowl on his face, all because the other kids didn’t play exactly as he wanted them to play. And as I continued to read that Biden secured an exclusive contract whereby the pharmaceutical company agrees to sell these much-needed meds only to the federal government, I could only gasp.
It’s no secret Biden does not want to see Governor DeSantis reelected next November. But is he so out of touch, or so misinformed, as to think this action of his to intentionally and drastically hurt Florida’s people will cast a negative shadow over our governor? Uh, that’s not likely to happen.
Every one of those 15,000 patients who won’t receive the meds he cut, and thousands more who are outraged, will long remember the name of the man who caused the illness to endure longer and/or be more severe because he sliced allotments for treatment that would have fought the virus effectively. A man whose name is not DeSantis.
And while that man may withhold his figurative kickball, play will continue on the field, with determined players who have a first-rate Team Captain. And his name is DeSantis.
Millie Anderson
Sebring