SEBRING — For the second time in four days, a life was lost in a structure fire.
A person died Tuesday morning when firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 20 block of Copperhead Drive in Lake Placid Campground resort. Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the structure fire was paged out at 10:26 a.m. and despite water being on the mobile home within nine minutes, it was too late to save the resident.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived on the scene first and the home was already engulfed in flames. Deputies could not find an entrance to get in to assist the resident because the fire was so intense.
Responding units were: Tanker 33, Medic 36-1, Medic 41-1, Engine 36, Engine 41, and Battalion 2 and 4. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
In the second fatal fire, Savannah Roland, 22, died early Saturday in a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparta Road in Sebring. According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, this fire investigation is open and ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.
Officials said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time, but that may change as the investigation continues.
The DFS investigation focuses on the origin and cause of the fire incident.
HCSO reported the fire victim’s body was found by the door.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, units from the DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue were notified of the fire. The first firefighters arrived at 4:47 a.m.
The sheriff’s office reported the fire was put out by an individual with a water hose, but that person had left by the time units arrived at the scene. The person who put out the fire was later identified by HSCO.
The cause of both fires are being investigated by the state Fire Marshal office.