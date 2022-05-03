SEBRING — A late afternoon storm came through Highlands County leaving some homes damaged and downed trees in its wake on Sunday. The hardest hit area was near Dinner Lake in north Sebring.
According to officials at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, the damage was caused by “straight line winds.” Meteorologist Dan Noah at the National Weather Service said he would agree with that analysis.
Although the damage was severe, the area of damage was limited. County officials said two or three homes were damaged. The City of Sebring Fire Department was the lead agency and Highlands County Fire Rescue was there in a support capacity. From HCFR were Deputy Chief of Operations Mark Ellis, Public Safety Director Laney Stearns III and Planning Coordinator Corey Amundsen.
“The pulse severe thunderstorms pop up,” Noah said. “They generate a big water balloon in the sky. When they open they can do a lot of damage.”
When there is damage, it is called a “down burst” and when there is no damage, it is called a “down draft.” Noah said Sebring had a down burst.
These storms create a lot of damage because of the shear weight of the water coming down. Noah said water weighs eight pounds per gallon and there are millions of gallons of water in the storms. He gave the example of a storm opening and throwing eight-pound water jugs at a house or roof.
This is the second storm that has produced damage in as many months. This is a good reminder that the official start of hurricane season (June 1) is less than a month away. This week, through May 7, is Hurricane Preparedness week. Visit noaa.gov for tips on being hurricane ready.
Noah said we will likely have showers and storms today. Intermittent chances of showers return on Wednesday.