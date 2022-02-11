Yesterday, members of EAA Chapter 180 from Sarasota came to visit to learn more about how we developed our current aviation program with our community partners. It is something we are honored to do. We are not trying to show off or bask in our success, but to understand the responsibility our community supporters have asked of us: to share with others how a similar program could be developed in their community. “Of whom much is given, much is expected.”
During our visit a key point was made to document your success and identify a track record of getting things done. EAA chapter 180 is doing some great things with youth as they build their third Vans RV 12 Light Sport aircraft with local high school students. They are developing strong partnerships with the Sarasota Airport, Civil Air Patrol, the local community college that is developing an Airframe and Powerplant training program, and a charter school that will have the curriculum based upon aviation and aerospace. All located on the Sarasota Airport grounds. Very impressive.
As I checked my email Saturday morning, Amy McClellan, a fellow teacher in our school district, sent me an update on her son Austin. Austin was enrolled in our aviation program at Lake Placid High School and took advantage of every minute of the program. He went on to Polk State College, earned an aviation degree and became a pilot with advanced ratings. His career path is “taking off.” Sorry, couldn’t help it.
He is going to be second in command (SIC), aka co-pilot, or first officer, flying for Tropic Ocean Airways. Over the years, I have seen many of our aviation students move on to some amazing careers, making the best of their options and opportunities.
There are classes and individual students that have a special place in my memory. Austin’s class was one of those special groups. They had fun, not afraid to cut it up and bust my chops when the opportunity arose but were all business when it came down to doing the classwork and working on the aircraft. Quite frankly, they were one of the main reasons I decided not to retire and to keep developing our aviation program.
Austin joins a cadre of past students such as Dusty Bury, Rhoni Gavagni, Travis Peeples, Billy Powers, Nicole Blount, Luke Halpern, Ron Cathy, Kyle LeBlanc, Matt Barrett, Nick Thomas, Brandon Baker, and many others who took advantage of the options and opportunities provided by our aviation programs. All have earned their pilot’s license. Aviation program graduate Taylor Alcorn is an engineer at Lockwood Aviation in Sebring and will be the instructor for our Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology (HEAT) program with our school district in August.
So, congratulations Austin, what an amazing opportunity flying the Cessna Caravan on floats in some of the most spectacular scenery in the world. I’m jealous.
Registration is now open for the 2022-23 school year in the Aviation and Engineering program for School Board of Highlands County high school students. Students should contact their high school guidance counselor and or contact John Rousch, program director, for an application.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.