Another wake up call
The situation in Afghanistan should be another wake up call to America as to the plan of the Taliban and Islam. They are implementing the teachings of Muhammad and the Qur’an. And this is the same plan they have to take over the USA as Muslims gain control in increments through local and national governments and Sharia law.
Peace-loving Muslims are an insult to their religion. Read the Qur’an and study history. Yes, there is danger at the south border, but we are being hoodwinked into thinking Muslims make good American citizens. The U.S. Constitution/Bill of Rights and Sharia law are miles apart. They cannot support both. They may be good neighbors and business owners, but if they are true to their religion, they are a vote for Sharia law and death to America.
Michael Gerson, in his guest column, correctly observed, “We know exactly what is going to happen to the women and girls of Afghanistan – what indignities, cruelties and violence will be visited upon them. We know that Taliban rule is a tyranny over body, mind and soul. For the Taliban to change its conduct, it would need to change its theology. And I have seen no signs of a Taliban reformation.”
The same mindset that sees no danger at the open southern border, sees no danger in the infiltration of Muslims into America. They better take off their blinders before it is too late. Ask Europe. Wake up America.
Frank Parker
Sebring