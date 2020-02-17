Despite being the shortest month of the year, February brings one of the most exciting events of the year: the Highlands County Fair. Lasting nearly a week and a half, the Highlands County fairgrounds is filled with plenty of fun rides and hundreds of local residents wanting to have a great time. From the Miss Highlands County pageant to the iconic Fireball, our county fair defines the perfect small town fair.
Having grown up in this county all my life and having the fair in my earliest memories, it was only right for me to write good things about this event. For me, the fair has become a staple of our community. It holds a special place in my heart and is where some of my best childhood memories were made.
What I love most about the Highlands County Fair is the fact that people are having the best time of their lives in our own county. Personally, I was able to watch two of my close friends compete for Miss Highlands County. I was also blessed to be able to go to the fair twice with my friends and I cannot say anything negative about the experiences I had on both visits.
On both visits, all I saw were happy events. I saw people seeing others that they may have not seen in a while, kids racing to get in line for the rides, and crowds of people supporting their friends competing in the pageants. I even saw a police officer challenged to a football game by a random fairgoer and both of them had smiles on their faces. Throughout the entire time you are on the fairgrounds, it is nothing but positive emotions.
While sure, you can buy an expensive ticket to Disney World and see relatively the same thing, but nothing compares to seeing it in your small community. You know the people running for Miss Highlands County, auctioning off their steers, and the people waiting in line with you. This sense of familiarity of those around you just makes the Highlands County Fair better than any $100 ticket to an amusement park. Not to mention the fact that our fair has things unique to small town fairs. We give kids the opportunity to raise animals to then sell and finance their futures, girls are able to run for the titles of Miss Highlands or Teen Miss Highlands County, and we even have Sebring High School fundraising for Project Graduation.
Something that is not often appreciated enough is the amount of work put into organizing this massive event. From the local police officers who work long into the night to ensure safety of the fairgoers to the volunteers working the entrances, there are so many people who make sure the event is as amazing as it always is. It is a huge event to coordinate and manage, yet it is done every year with the same quality. All those volunteers deserve a huge thank you on behalf of everyone who attended this year’s county fair.
At the end of the day, this fair is a tradition I hope this county never loses. Whether we admit it or not, it has become a part of what this county is. The sense of family that is found in smaller towns is only emphasized at the fair. It is something that everyone, regardless of age, can enjoy.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.