Like almost all of you, I get frequent calls from people who seem extremely concerned about my car’s extended warranty. I have no idea why they are obsessed with this detail of my life to the point that they continue to call, despite the fact I respond to them by hanging up and blocking their number.
The funny thing is, while my newest car does have a warranty, I’m fairly sure it’s a standard one. Don and I have never extended a warranty on a car we’ve bought, and the only reason my current vehicle has one in the first place is it came with it.
Now, as an aside, a warranty is a nice thing to have. The radio in my car started acting up, turning itself off and on at random times. Turned out I needed a new radio. Also turned out it was under warranty, so I spent no money getting it fixed. I must admit that felt good.
Do people actually fall for this scam? Curious, I posted the question on Facebook. While some argue it’s not really a scam – just overpriced and not a good idea – it seems that some have bought into it and lived to regret it.
While I do have sympathy for phone solicitors, I am merciless against scammers. They prey on others to make their living and don’t get courtesy from me if a live one tries to take me in. Even if it’s not technically a scam, it seems to me these warranty people act like scammers. And so, I can hang up on them without feeling bad.
Now, some of you may be thinking, “She’s frustrated over phone scammers? Just don’t answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number. Problem solved.”
Well, no. Here’s the thing – in its eagerness to keep me out of trouble, my phone will sometimes flag a call as “potential spam” that is actually legit. And me not recognizing a number is no help – my memory resembles a colander at times, and numbers leak out of it.
Of course, if there’s a name I know attached to the call, I’m fairly sure it’s OK. But not all calls include the caller’s name. I have no idea why that is, but it does make weeding out the trash harder.
So, I’m fully aware that when I respond to a number I don’t recognize, I run the risk of hearing that concerned robot asking about my car warranty. It takes five seconds of my life – no big deal.
A Colorado hiker might want to rethink their policy of not answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number. According to an article on www.cnn.com, the hiker (who was not identified) set off on a hike on Mount Elbert (about 125 miles southwest of Denver) at 9 a.m. and had not returned by 8 p.m.
Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) set off in search of the missing hiker and called their cell phone multiple times. The search was called off at 3 a.m., and a three-person team started looking again four hours later.
A call at 9:30 a.m. revealed that the hiker, who’d lost the trail and spent the night looking for it, was safe and sound. And that they had received the calls, but didn’t recognize the number, so they didn’t answer it.
LCSAR gently recommended that if you’re lost and getting phone calls, answer in case it’s someone trying to save you.
I am further struck by the fact that the person apparently had cell service but didn’t think to call for help. Or to let someone know they were OK. Either would have addressed the issue.
So just remember to answer your phone if it seems someone is checking on your personal safety. And just say “no” to that extended car warranty. No matter how worried they seem.