SEBRING—The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a shooting that took place on Jan. 20 on E.O. Douglass Avenue. The shooting sent a 25-year-old man to Lakeland Regional Medical Center by helicopter.
According to the sheriff's office, two men, one, 25 and one 36 years of age were riding ATVs on E.O. Douglas Avenue about 7 p.m. The two men came under fire and the younger man was hit.
The men rode to Ellington Avenue and called 911. The shooting took place in the county's jurisdiction, even though Ellington Avenue is in Sebring Police Department's jurisdiction.
Witnesses said the shots were coming from bushes long the road.
HCSO's Public Information Officer said someone knows something, so they might as well get a reward for the information. Eligible tips can qualify for $5,000 reward at Heartlands Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800- 226-8477.
Anonymous tips can also be sent via the HCSO app. Anyone with information can also call 863-402-7250.