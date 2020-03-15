Anthony Reinhardt
Wood Carver, Bluebird Man, Flyer
Anthony “Tony” Reinhardt of Sebring, Florida passed on peacefully at home on March 5, 2020 after a short illness, at the ripe old age of 94. Born in 1925 in Sardinia, New York, Tony was one of 18 children born to John and Magdalena Valentin Reinhardt, and thrived growing up on the family farm.
In 1942, Tony met the love of his life, Elizabeth Kittleson, who was sitting in front of him in their homeroom class. This sparked a love that would span the next 78 years; the last 69 in marriage. World War II interceded, and took Tony to the European theatre, where he served in the 29th Infantry Company B as a replacement for those killed on the beach at D-Day. Tony marched across France and Germany until reaching the banks of Elbe River, where, with the Russians on one side and the Americans on the other, they accepted the surrender of the German troops on May 8, 1945 — Victory in Europe Day.
Tony stayed on for a year in Germany, serving in the occupational army, where he ran into his hometown buddy Bob Schiener hanging onto the back of a passing truck in Berlin. Tony worked in grave registration, and never ceased to be moved by the sight of thousands of fresh graves of our soldiers in the cemetery in France, “All guys 18 or 19, just like me.”
Tony returned from WWII to reunite with his beloved Liz, whom he married on Aug. 26, 1950 in a ceremony officiated by Liz’s grandfather, Rev. Charles Oliver, at the Sardinia Methodist Church. Starting married life with $400 and a ‘39 Ford, over the next seven decades they lived the American dream: Tony ran Reinhardt’s Furniture in Yorkshire, raised two children, and was a proud member and past commander of the Sardinia American Legion. Eventually they moved from the Yorkshire-Arcade area of New York to retire in Sebring, Florida.
Tony took up wood carving, inspired by dear friends Carl and Eugene Gertis, and found not only a passion, but an impressive talent. He carved thousands of small birds and boots that he gave freely to anyone who putt a birdie or sank a hole-in-one, as he and Liz had also become enthusiastic golfers. His masterworks, however, were wood copies of Frederic Remington’s bronzes of Western themes, and his large-scale carvings of cranes and other birds.
Tony’s love of birds was well-known in Sebring, where he was called the Bluebird Man. He built and maintained careful records of more than 200 bluebird houses on three golf courses, and over 27 years, had a hand in adding thousands of bluebirds to the local population.
In 1992, Tony and Liz purchased a lot to build a home on Harder Hall Golf Course in Sebring, Florida, next door to Paul and Dori Landrum. Tony became fast friends with Paul, a WWII pilot, who helped him fulfill a lifelong dream of learning to fly. Tony soloed in 1996, and never forgot how it felt to be free in the sky.
Though sad to see him go, he leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories and loving hearts. Everyone who met Tony loved his gentleness, good humor and warmth.
He is survived by his dear wife Elizabeth, son John (April) Reinhardt of Texas; daughter Lisa (Sangye Lim) Reinhardt of Arizona and Florida; three grandchildren, twin brother Arthur Reinhardt of Virginia and sister Rose Yoder of New York. He was predeceased by his parents and 15 close and loving siblings.
At this time, no service is planned. Memorials may be sent to: The Reinhardt Family Scholarship Trust, c/o Rosaland Reinhardt, 1650 Field St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 in support of two scholarships given annually to college students from rural WNY.