The elections were no mandate for the Democrats or they wouldn't have had massive losses in the U.S House and state Houses. If Republicans can prevent the institutionalizing of fraud in the two U.S. Senate races in Georgia and win both seats on Jan. 5, 2021, the Democrats are on their way to lose big in two years in the U.S. House where, due to increases in State House Republicans, this election and thereby future re-mapping in states.
House Democrats had big losses in the mid-terms during the Clinton administration and Obama administration of over 50 seats where they will only have about a 12-seat advantage heading to the 2022 mid-term elections. The momentum is in Republican advantage due to the message of defunding the police from the far left. With control of both the Senate and House, Trump may see a big advantage in 2024.
In reference to the words "institutionalizing of fraud," the Democrats honestly see no wrong in lying and cheating. Jesus said, it will be near when people believe right is wrong and wrong is right. They believe; their actions are for the betterment of society and believe they know all the answers. Little do they know, it is deception and a huge sign of the nearing the end of time, Isaiah 5:20-21; 2 Timothy 3: 1-8; KJV.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring