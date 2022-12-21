According to the Food and Drug Administration, a national shortage of different medications, including a common antibiotic, is expected to last several months.

“The most notable one is probably amoxicillin. It is a common antibiotic that we use to treat a variety of childhood infections, including ear infections, strep throat, and pneumonia,” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center.

