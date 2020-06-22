This month saw the release of a game greatly anticipated by my household. The Last of Us 2 has been in the making for seven years, since the release of the first game back in 2013. Development for the first game began in 2009, meaning it took two years less to develop than the second. Since the game came out, there has been endless game play, time spent watching commentary videos, and honestly relief that the game is finally out and available.
The Last of Us is an action-adventure game that follows the story of a few main characters. It focuses on a post-apocalyptic United States in which cannibalistic creatures can be found behind every closed door and down every dark alley. The game was developed by the company Naughty Dog and was published by Sony.
I must admit that I didn’t know this game even existed until last year, so I didn’t feel quite the same anticipation many others felt when waiting for The Last of Us 2. However, I’ve heard plenty about it every day for the last few months from my boyfriend. It doesn’t help that the game was initially set to be released in February this year, only to be pushed back first to May and the later to June.
The Last of Us 2 further develops the story of the game and even introduces gameplay as a new character. Not only that, but with seven years of new technology and game development techniques, the graphics of The Last of Us 2 are improved from the original game.
In the morning of the game’s release date my boyfriend was up bright and early, ready to head to GameStop to pick up his prepaid copy of The Last of Us 2. I doubt he even slept the night before. And, of course, as soon as we got home he popped in the disk and started downloading the game. He was happy to have the game, and I was happy he had the game, knowing how long he waited for it to be released and the game’s sentimental value.
Though many fans of the game are satisfied with how it turned out, there is still some controversy. Some fans are not happy with having to play as a controversial character, though I suspect this is the developers way to give players mixed feelings as they show a more human side to an otherwise widely despised character. Coupled with shocking surprises involving widely liked characters, it is understandable that not all fans are completely happy.
Regardless of the controversy or what developments people may or may not agree with in the story, The Last of Us 2 was a widely anticipated game. Knowing how much work and effort went into the games development, the game definitely delivered in terms of graphics, character development and story progression. With fans willing to wait the better part of a decade, it can be assumed that the story and gameplay make this game especially worthwhile.