It was a daily ritual for little Mary to walk to and from her school. One day, although the weather was questionable, she set out on her normal trek to the elementary school. Throughout the morning, the clouds began to form. As the afternoon progressed, the winds whipped up, along with thunder and lightning. Mary’s mother was concerned that her daughter would be frightened as she walked home from school. In fact, the weather was so intense that the mother feared the storm might harm her child.
As lightning was cutting across the sky, followed by loud claps of thunder, Mary’s mother quickly got into her car and drove along the route that her daughter would take home from school. She found Mary in the process of walking home, but at each flash of lightning, the child would stop, look up, and smile. More lightning flashed, more thunder rolled, and each time, the girl stopped, looked at the streak of light, and smiled.
Finally, the mother called little Mary over to the car and asked, “What are you looking at, and why are you smiling?” The child answered, “God keeps taking pictures of me.”
Many people fear the future because they are unsure about what awaits them. However, just like the little girl who was not afraid of the storm, one does not have to fear what lies ahead. Actually, to the Christian, the future is greatly anticipated. It holds opportunities to obey Jesus Christ more, and it holds eternal life for all those who do. Concerning Jesus, Hebrews 5:9 reads, “And having been made perfect, He became to all those who obey Him the source of eternal salvation.”
Paul wrote to some Christians in Philippians 1:21-24, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. But if I am to live on in the flesh, this will mean fruitful labor for me; and I do not know which to choose. But I am hard-pressed from both directions having the desire to depart and be with Christ, for that is very much better; yet to remain on in the flesh is more necessary for your sake.” Paul loved serving Jesus, and he did so at every occasion, but he looked forward to the time when he would be with his Savior in Heaven forever. He knew that Christ was with him while he was a part of this world, yet Paul desired even more the closeness of being with Christ in the world to come.
We each are given the opportunity to follow Christ in this life. By doing so, we look forward to being blessed both now and later. That means the obedient child of God can look forward to Heaven with confidence as 1 John 4:17 reads, “By this, love is perfected with us, so that we may have confidence in the day of judgment; because as He is, so also are we in this world.”
So, what will it be? Will your days ahead be filled with anxiety or anticipation? What does the future hold in store for you? God has placed the answer in your hands.
Kevin's Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ
If you cannot worship with us in person, take time to “assemble” with us online! Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and Wednesday night Bible Study LIVE! begins at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRX8fs9RZ-On52Upt2U4tAw) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).
