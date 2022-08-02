ANDERSON, S.C. — Avon Park’s AAA All-Stars won big to open up the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series but couldn’t repeat the success the following day. Representing Florida, Avon Park thumped Team Virginia 19-4 on Friday before it fell 6-1 to Team Georgia on Saturday.

The Red Devils jumped out in front with a 6-0 lead against Virginia thanks to a five-run third inning which included an inside-the-park home run from Ty Cleveland. But when Team Virginia cut the lead in half in the fourth, the Red Devils threw another five runs on the board in the fifth and acquired the mercy rule total with 8 more runs in the top of the sixth.

