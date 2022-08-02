ANDERSON, S.C. — Avon Park’s AAA All-Stars won big to open up the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series but couldn’t repeat the success the following day. Representing Florida, Avon Park thumped Team Virginia 19-4 on Friday before it fell 6-1 to Team Georgia on Saturday.
The Red Devils jumped out in front with a 6-0 lead against Virginia thanks to a five-run third inning which included an inside-the-park home run from Ty Cleveland. But when Team Virginia cut the lead in half in the fourth, the Red Devils threw another five runs on the board in the fifth and acquired the mercy rule total with 8 more runs in the top of the sixth.
Kolton Elder started on the mound and gave his team a clean three innings of work. He led all pitchers with five strikeouts to just one walk while he faced just two over the minimum. In Elder’s final inning of work, he struck out the side after allowing the first two batters to reach.
The bats however went quiet against Georgia on Saturday. The team managed six hits against two pitchers from the Peach State and Avon Park wasn’t without its chances. After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the Red Devils stranded a pair of baserunners after two-out hits from Ty Cleveland and Jackson Hancock.
They came back with two on and just one out in the second but struck out looking twice to end the threat and the Georgia lead increased to 3-0. Team Florida didn’t breakthrough until the bottom of the fifth when Macoy Pollitt scored on a passed ball. Unfortunately, Hancock struck swinging and Cleveland grounded out to leave another runner stranded in the game.
Avon Park’s loss dropped the Red Devils into the elimination bracket and set them up for a showdown with Team Mississippi Sunday afternoon. Including Sunday’s game, they needed three straight wins to reach the final round.