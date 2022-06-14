LAKE PLACID — The Avon Park AAA (9-10 year olds) All-Star team shut out the Sebring AAA All-Star team Saturday in the Dixie District Tournament, 10-0, to move forward in the winner’s bracket.
Avon Park scored in every inning while holding Sebring to just one hit in the five innings played.
Avon Park scored a couple of runs in the first inning to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Kasen Jackson hit a one-out single into centerfield and later scored on a single by Kolten Elder to put Avon Park up 1-0. Elder scored on an error by the Sebring second baseman on a ball hit by Jackson Hancock to give Avon Park a 2-0 lead.
Avon Park doubled their lead in the bottom of the second as Cohen Carter led off with a single and later scored on a one-out error to make the score 3-0. Kyler Doughty later scored on a passed ball as Avon Park’s lead increased to 4-0.
Elder led off the third and again reached base, this time via a walk, and later scored on a one out groundball to third as Avon Park’s lead went to 5-0 after three innings.
Avon Park added a run in the fourth inning as Kasen Jackson singled into centerfield to drive in Macoy Pollitt to make the score 6-0.
Avon Park put an end to the game in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to win 10-0 on the 10-run rule.
Ty Cleveland started things off for Avon Park, hitting a triple in centerfield and Clay Germaine reached on a walk. Both scored on a one out single by Griffin Troy into centerfield that made the score 8-0.
Troy scored on a single by Pollitt and Kasen Jackson ended the game with a triple into centerfield to drive in the 10th run to give Avon Park the 10-0 win.
Sebring played later on Saturday against Okeechobee in a game that was suspended on Saturday with Sebring behind and finished on Sunday with Okeechobee holding on to a wild win.