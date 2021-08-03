LAUREL, Miss. — Avon Park came out the other side of a pitcher’s duel victorious on Sunday.
The Red Devils’ hurlers and defense carried them to a 2-0 victory over the South Carolina runner-up team in the Division II AAA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
Haizen Cobb and Jace Jackson combined for the shutout as Avon Park moves on in the tournament.
Haizen did well limiting the South Carolina runner-up offense early on. He faced just seven batters through the first two innings, striking out two of them.
Avon Park scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. Haizen Cobb worked a leadoff walk, moved up to second on a Jace Jackson groundout and found himself on third from a Jackson Hancock single. Kolton Elder grounded out to second base to score Haizen and gave AP a 1-0 lead.
Hancock stole second during Elder’s at-bat and moved up to third on his grounder. But Ty Parker couldn’t bring him home as he ended the second with a strikeout.
Haizen held the lead in the third as he worked around a two-out walk with a groundout to the third baseman Sergio Duran to keep South Carolina scoreless.
Avon Park didn’t add to the lead as Colton Buice, Mason Bennett and Ty Cleveland all were retired via the strikeout. The punchout was a problem for Avon Park all night as its battered went down on strikes 11 times.
But South Carolina still couldn’t do anything against Haizen and the Red Devil defense either as the fourth inning was highlighted by an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.
After another fruitless frame for the Florida champs’ offense, Avon Park ran into some trouble in the fifth. Haizen Cobb started the inning issuing four-pitch walk to the leadoff man.
That free pass ended Haizen’s day as he was lifted for Jace Jackson. Haizen finished with three strikeouts, two walks and no runs allowed through five-plus innings.
Jace, who had a rough outing in his last appearance, soon found himself in a jam. He forced his first batter into a fielder’s choice on one pitch then got the next batter swinging.
After a passed ball moved the runner on first up, he got a ground ball to the shortstop Krew Cobb who committed an error and allowed the runner to reach. Another passed ball moved both runners up a base. Jace was facing runners on second and third with two outs.
But Jace wasn’t fazed as he came back to get a swinging strike then a weak ground ball to Duran who fired over to first for the inning’s last out. Crisis averted.
Haizen worked a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth and Jace Jackson reached on a misplay in right field giving Hancock two on with no outs. He grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Haizen to take third.
After Elder struck out it was down to Parker to bring home Haizen. But he didn’t have to do a thing.
An 0-1 pitch spiked into the dirt bounded off the South Carolina catcher and to the backstop. Seeing his opportunity, Haizen motored down the sideline and slid in just ahead of the tag for a run. Parker struck out immediately after but Avon Park had a little more breathing room up 2-0.
Jace then made quick work of the Palmetto State batters in the top of the sixth. He got a strikeout along with groundouts to shortstop and third on nine pitches to pick up the save and seal the win.