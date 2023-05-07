On any given weekday or night, people as far south as Sebring or Lake Placid may hear the roar of fighter planes overhead.
They may also hear the boom of ordnance going off at the Avon Park Air Force Range.
“We’ve been making noise for 83 years. We’re still going to be making noise,” said Natural Resources Manager and Archeologist Kathy Couturier.
Thursday found a squad of A-10 “Warthog” Thunderbolts over Foxtrot Range, practicing high-angle strafe dives. On the ground, the 118th Air Support Operations Squadron out of Charlotte, N.C., tested mounted guns atop a pair of military-grade utility task vehicles (UTV) built 5 feet wide for tight spaces and transport by helicopter.
Sr. Master Sgt. Tony Hall said they train with Air Force squadrons to integrate ground and air operations. The Avon Park range has the room to do that, especially when firing their guns.
One thing they learned about their vehicle setup, Hall said, is that they need a tray or catch bin for their hot spent shell casings, which shoot out all over the seats below the guns.
True trainingU.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Ryan, range commander, said commanders in the 1990s promoted the range extensively for air-to-ground and surface-to-surface training. Since then, the range has worked with other agencies to set up conservation easements and prevent encroachment.
He said the range owns certain low-level flight routes, even as low as 500 feet above ground, to give pilots the feel of a particular mission.
“You train like you fight,” Ryan said. “The lower you can go, the better.”
Each year, the Range does surveys to make sure no one is developing land along those routes. If so, routes and altitudes have to be altered.
Airspace is valuable, especially so close to Orlando and Miami air traffic. Some missions come in from U.S. Navy carrier groups off shore in the Atlantic Ocean. Those fighters fly fast, and need room to maneuver.
When the Range was a World War II training facility, Couturier said, they set up a B-17 bomber in a marsh to train for escaping a ditched plane quickly and safely, something returning aircrews said they needed to know.
Safety first“As commander, safety is my most important task,” Ryan said. “Anyone who comes on the Range is getting a safety briefing.”
Tech Sgt. Tessa Lyde, who handles occupational safety management, said most units training on the range aren’t from Florida, and have to adapt to the temperature, climate and wildlife.
Part of Couturier’s job is to know where old structures are. The range in 1942 had 222,000 acres — the largest in the world at that time. It’s 106,079 acres now, with a rich history.
One of the main roads through the Range follows the Civil War-era Twiggs Trail, a military road that saw use during the Seminole Wars and had a fort every 20 miles. The remnants of two such forts sit on the Range, Couturier said: Fort Kissimmee and Fort Arbuckle.
Both Lyde and Couturier said unexploded ordnance is also a hazard, even from as long ago as World War II.
“Basically, if you didn’t bring it in, don’t touch it,” Ryan said.
ProtectedThe Range also plays host to cattle herds and protects a dozen threatened or endangered species, one of the only places to find Florida prairie and the grasshopper sparrow, Couturier said.
Environmental Flight Chief Brett Bonner said his staff members ensure military activities and weekend hunters comply with environmental protection. Hunters also must stay out of military-sensitive areas.
Bonner said, with the number of new people coming into the area, they may not know what goes on, but they should know: It’s an active range and an environmentally sensitive site that they can visit.