Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is coach of the year.

Stroud and Campbell are among five unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first team in voting by 22 media members who cover the conference. The other unanimous choices are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig.

