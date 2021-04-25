I recently used my monthly Superintendent’s Corner to share information about some of the exciting programs we offer students in our district. This month, I would like to give you an overview of our Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Program, provided at Avon Park High School and Lake Placid High School. We spoke with students at both high schools about their participation in this program, and they offered some valuable insight into its impact.
The AP Capstone Program is a diploma program structured around two AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research. These yearlong courses are designed to complement other AP courses that a Capstone student may take throughout their high school career.
The College Board created the AP Capstone Program in response to a call from college and university professionals who saw a need for students to have a foundation in critical thinking, research, collaboration, presentation abilities, and other college-ready academic skills. Advanced Placement courses offer a challenging and rigorous curriculum, and these course offerings are open to all students. As such, courses provide the tools needed to help students be successful. Additionally, we know that these skills will be valuable in the college environment. These are essential career-ready skills helping empower students entering the workforce or trade and technical schools after graduation. Eric Tularam, an Avon Park High School junior, shared that AP Capstone has influenced his other classes by assisting him with time management skills and giving him tools to be more engaged in those classes. His classmate, Addie Ferguson, also a junior, added that AP Capstone had taught her that she was in charge of her education and that acknowledging this ownership empowered her to chart her future through college and career.
Typically, students take AP Seminar during their sophomore or junior year, followed by AP Research. Throughout the two years of this program, AP Capstone students are required to:
• Analyze a variety of topics
• Plan and conduct a study
• Devise solutions to real-world problems
• Utilize various forms of communication
• Solve problems collaboratively
• Synthesize information to make connections across curriculum areas
The AP Capstone curriculum does require students to challenge themselves. Laila Sanchez, a junior at Placid High School, shared that AP Capstone encouraged her to leave her comfort zone and challenge herself, and she would recommend the program to younger students. Classmate Jessica Sayers, also a junior, added that students might find the challenge daunting; however, once becoming accustomed to the style of teaching and learning, students “will be fine” and will benefit in all their classes. Avon Park High School AP Capstone teacher Michael Scofield acknowledged that the Capstone Diploma Program presents a higher level of expectations on students but that the structure has built-in mechanisms for providing academic and social-emotional support. He shared that a significant impact had been seen in students who initially felt they might not belong in high-level courses, but as they gained self-confidence after success, they set higher goals for themselves both in school and life.
AP Capstone is based on what is called the QUEST framework. This structure provides students with skills to question and explore issues and topics, understand and analyze information and arguments, evaluate problems from multiple perspectives, synthesize new learning, and collaborate with others. Alexis Barajas, Lake Placid High School AP Capstone senior, shared that participation in the program has changed how he prepares for and interacts with other classes, including how he studies and how he interprets information to gain a better understanding. Lake Placid AP Capstone teacher Kristine Reifsnyder added that she has seen students become much more independent as they progress through the program, going deeper into research, thinking more critically, and becoming more engaged in their learning.
Upon completing the program, students who earn scores of three or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and four AP exams of their choosing are awarded the AP Capstone Diploma. This award is recognized on their AP score report and sent to colleges and universities after their diploma is conferred.
The vision of the School Board of Highlands County is Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders. AP Capstone is just one way we support that vision every day in our schools. I will use future Superintendent’s Corner’s to share more about the unique options and opportunities provided to students in Highlands County. To hear first-hand from some of the students who shared their stories for this article, please visit our School Board of Highlands County Facebook page at the end of the month to find my Superintendent’s Update video for April.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of Highlands County schools.