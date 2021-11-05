AVON PARK — Don’t miss out on spreading the holiday cheer in the Avon Park Christmas Parade, which will make its merry way down Main Street the evening of Nov. 29.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce continues to register those who want to participate in the 2021 Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. Parade applications will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 22.
Entry fees are $35 for non-profit organizations and $45 for all others (check and money orders).
The annual Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is traditionally held on the Monday following Thanksgiving.
The parade will start at 7 p.m. with the route closing down the eastbound lanes of Main Street from North Florida Avenue to North Verona Avenue. Spectators are asked to sit either on the sidewalks, or the inside Mall areas facing the eastbound lanes to view the parade.
The chamber advises to please submit a check or money order for your float position soon.
For an online application form, go to the chamber’s homepage at www.theapcc.net, click on “parade application.”
Christmas in the Park will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in Donaldson Park at Lake Verona.
This event is free and spotlights both the schools and local choirs and allows the community to experience and share the beautiful holiday music these choirs and band directors have worked so hard on preparing.
The event spotlights local choir talents from Avon Elementary School, Park Elementary School, Memorial Elementary School, Avon Park Middle School, Avon Park High School Grenadier Band, and other community music groups.
Chamber Executive Director George Karos advises to call the chamber office at 863-453-3350 if you have any questions.