AVON PARK — Who knew that competitive cheer had been a sanctioned sport for over 20 years in the State of Florida? With different class divisions and, according to Avon Park coach Sherri Whidden — who has coached competitive cheer for over 20 years, this sport is one of the most competitive and athletic sports around.

Avon Park won the All Out Nationals, UCA Nationals last year and finished sixth in the state in the non-tumbling division.

Recommended for you