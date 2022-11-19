AVON PARK — Who knew that competitive cheer had been a sanctioned sport for over 20 years in the State of Florida? With different class divisions and, according to Avon Park coach Sherri Whidden — who has coached competitive cheer for over 20 years, this sport is one of the most competitive and athletic sports around.
Avon Park won the All Out Nationals, UCA Nationals last year and finished sixth in the state in the non-tumbling division.
“We fought our way through the semi-finals and finished sixth,” Whidden said.
Avon Park is in the non-tumbling class that competes with 12 people and the Game Day Division that allows 15, maximum of two boys (they have one) and all their hard training and practice comes down to a non-stop two-and-a-half minute routine that needs to be flawless.
Whidden noted that competitive cheer is the best of the best on their cheerleading squad after tryouts.
“We are at all the football games and after football season we split,” said Whidden. “There is a tryout for this team from all of JV and varsity, the ones that make this team, this is all they will do because they will have competitions almost every week. The rest of the cheerleading squad will attend the games.”
Like other sanctioned sports, they have a minimum and maximum amount of competitions they have to participate in.
“We are allowed to have up to 10 competitions scheduled,” said Whidden. “Right now we have eight and working on another one. We will also be hosting one here on Jan. 7, it will be our seventh year and about 35 teams come.
“We compete in two different routines, a Game Day routine, which is more crowd oriented and not as hard with stunts, but still competitive. We also have a traditional routine, which is a lot of stunting and lifting. It is like lifting weights, but it is lifting girls.”
Whidden feels that competitive cheer is the most athletic of all sports.
“You have to be in shape, there is running, lifting weights, the whole nine yards,” she said. “Balance, timing, everything counts, it is two-and-a-half minutes of non-stop action, it is hard.”