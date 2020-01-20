AVON PARK — The dilapidated Wylde Building is a hazard and should be torn down the Avon Park City Council agrees.
At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson said, The Wylde Building is on Main Street and it’s right next door to The Depot (restaurant).
“It is an eyesore for one: It is a health hazard for another,” he said. “The last that we left it, we were going to be tearing it down and we had estimates to do so. We had one estimate for roughly $70,000.”
It was noted by Streets Supervisor Robert Trevino that knocking the building down and redoing the area into a park would total about $139,000.
Anderson asked if Council wanted to stick with that plan or change.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked if the building could be torn down without interfering with the adjacent building.
Anderson said, “Correct.”
Gray said the building should be torn down now.
Councilman Jim Barnard said for safety reasons the building needs to be torn down, the sooner the better.
Anderson said the original idea was to tear it down and make a pocket park grass area that would be a place holder if the City wants to do something with the property in the future or somebody could purchase the property and put a new building there.
“We need to get multiple bids, does anybody disagree?” he asked.
Council was in agreement with Anderson.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said if the sidewalk is redone she would like to see a crosswalk to the Mall in front of it because there is no crosswalk there.