AVON PARK — A dirt road section of South Lake Avenue is in the process of being closed to the public as a property owner plans to build more than 300 houses in the area north of Lake Lelia.
The City Council recently approved the first reading of an ordinance vacating a portion of South Lake Avenue at the request of the adjacent property owner — Boston Mining Company.
About a half dozens residents spoke in opposition of the road closing at a recent City Council meeting.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said recently there is a road that goes from the RaceTrac convenience store to Garrett Road that goes through Boston Mining Company property, which is about 80 acres. They are hoping to develop that entire property with about 317 residences. The road runs just off the lake cutting into prime real estate.
The road was owned by the county. The city annexed the Boston Mining Company property about 10 years ago and nothing ever happened with that road, Anderson explained. The county had been maintaining it, but once this housing project came about the road was put into the city’s control about a month ago.
Now Boston Mining is seeking permission to close that road, he said.
It has always been a dirt road that has never been paved, Anderson noted. If the city doesn’t close the road, it would have to paved because there are no other shell-rock roads within the city limits. So the city would need to buy specialized equipment to maintain it or pave it or close it and give it to Boston Mining Company.
It was unanimously approved on the first reading with the second reading coming up at council’s first meeting in December (Dec. 12), he said. That will be a public hearing where anyone can speak on the issue.
“The fact of the matter is, it is a huge development,” Anderson said. “It would be one of the largest developments Avon Park has had in decades. It would really revitalize the area. I think it would definitely be a good thing.
“We just need to find a way forward and satisfy everyone. Garrett Road is in a place dubbed Lacy Hills. It’s technically it’s part of the county; it is not part of the city.”
That area was offered to be voted into the City about a decade ago and they chose overwhelmingly not to be part of the city “so that is situation that we are in,” Anderson said. “But, ultimately, I think we should really work hard to find a way to get through and get this project built. We don’t want to wait to welcome 300, and some odd, new families to Avon Park.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he didn’t believe a lot of people use the road because it is dangerous on the vehicles, but there are some people and school buses that use it.
“I spent some time out there and I didn’t really see normal daily traffic other than a school bus at time in the midafternoon,” he said. It looks like, what the property owner is offering to the City, the community and taxpayers of Avon Park, is worth trying to reroute some people on the Southside who were probably used to travelling that road for many years.
The City Council has to do what is in the best interest for the entire City of Avon Park, Barnard said.