AVON PARK — The City Council will consider two resolutions amending the Main Street and Southside Redevelopment plans adding demolitions as an approved tax increment expenditure.
The CRA Board and James LaRue of LaRue Planning have added demolitions to the CRA Redevelopment Plans for Southside and Main Street.
The agenda for tonight’s 6 p.m. council meeting shows that LaRue recommended the program be funded in the amount of $25,000 in its initial year.
The purpose of the Demolition Program is to provide grants to eligible applicants on a first come, first served basis with the intent to reduce or eliminate the costs associated with the removal of substandard, uninhabitable or unsafe structures when the cost to rehabilitate is not financially feasible.
Properties must be located within the boundaries of the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency to be eligible for grant funds.
The eligibility criteria includes:
• Must be a permanent structure.
• Must be vacant and uninhabitable/unsafe.
• Must be current on property taxes.
• Property must be clear of any outstanding liens.
• Must be free of hazardous materials/substances.
The eligible use of funds would be for demolition and disposal.
The required documents include: completed application, proof of ownership, proof of current property tax payments, photos of structure proposed for demolition and itemized estimates of demolition and disposal costs. (minimum of two quotes)
If City or CRA project, bidding shall follow standard City requirements for purchasing services.
The award information states the applications will be reviewed and approved on a first come, first served basis, while funds are available. The award amount would be up to 50% of the cost, not to exceed $5,000 for residential structures and up to $10,000 for commercial structures.
Also, the City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance amending and updating the Civil Citation form of Code Enforcement.
This will allow City Code Enforcement Officers and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff’s the authority to issue civil citations for certain code violations, according to the agenda.
New language states that, if after personal investigation a code enforcement officer has reasonable cause to believe that a person who has been issued a warning has not corrected the violation within the reasonable time period allowed, the officer may issue a citation.