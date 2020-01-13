AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will consider approval of a utility service agreement with Nucor Steel Florida that includes impact fees totaling more than $270,000.
The agreement, which will be considered at today’s Council meeting, states that Nucor agrees to pay the city an impact fee identified in the City Code as a capacity fee. The fee is based on the estimated side of the water meter for the water fee and on the estimated flow of wastewater from Nucor to the City.
The contract states the estimations are based on information provided by Nucor and the City reserves the right to charge additional fees if the actual flows are higher.
According to the contract, Nucor agrees to pay the following fees:
• $40,812 — potable water capacity fee, 6 inch meter.
• $3,000 — potable water tap fee, 6 inch.
• $229,240 — domestic wastewater flows at 44,000 gallons per day.
• $325 — wastewater tap fee.
Concerning the wastewater flow fee, it is noted that the industrial wastewater fee will be dealt with in a separate agreement.
The council agenda also includes an item from Councilwoman Brenda Gray concerning a motion to instruct the interim city manager to contact the county about installing a traffic control signal and ADA crossing area at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hal McRae Boulevard and to seek the cost of the project.
Council will consider one of three bids — $30,400 from Promise Technologies to replace the windows on the third-floor of City Hall.
The upstairs windows have holes in the frames, gaps between the glass and frame. The efficiency of these windows are poor at best, according to the agenda. Wasps, bees and lizards have been coning in those holes.
Also, Council will consider a rental agreement for FBO office space at the Avon Park Executive Airport with Dickerson Florida, Inc, of Fort Pierce. The company’s services includes civil construction for highway and aviation and environmental remediation.
The City Council meets at 6 p.m., today, in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.