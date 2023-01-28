AVON PARK — A three-vehicle crash ended with an Avon Park man in critical condition on Thursday evening. The crash took place at the intersection of County Road 64 East and County Road 17A South.
The Florida Highway Patrol offered a press release with some details of the incident but stated the crash is still under investigation. According to the report, a 58-year-old female from Davenport was driving a pickup truck and towing a trailer (vehicle 1) and approached the four-way stop at the intersection.
Vehicle 2, a sedan, driven by a 26-year-old man from Avon Park was already stopped on CR 17A at the intersection. After stopping, that driver entered the intersection while the woman in vehicle 1 approached the intersection.
Meanwhile, another pickup truck, vehicle 3, was being driven by a 62-year-old man from Avon Park. His passengers were two females, ages 59 and 90, from Avon Park. Vehicle 3 was stopped at SR 64 at the intersection.
The report states the Davenport driver did not stop at the intersection and the front of her pickup truck struck the passenger’s side of vehicle 2. When the pickup rotated, it hit the stop sign and collided with the front of vehicle 3.
The 26-year-old driver from Avon Park in vehicle 2 was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment of “critical injuries,” the report shows.
All of the drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts, reports indicate.
FHP does not release the names of those involved in crashes or the makes and models of vehicles. The information is only released after the final report is signed off on which could take weeks or months.