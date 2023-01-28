AVON PARK — A three-vehicle crash ended with an Avon Park man in critical condition on Thursday evening. The crash took place at the intersection of County Road 64 East and County Road 17A South.

The Florida Highway Patrol offered a press release with some details of the incident but stated the crash is still under investigation. According to the report, a 58-year-old female from Davenport was driving a pickup truck and towing a trailer (vehicle 1) and approached the four-way stop at the intersection.

