AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce organized a local food donation drive through APCC member Avon Park Diner on Friday afternoon.
The Avon Park Diner prepared 40 meals of hamburger goulash to be delivered to the Avon Park church of Christ. Gerald Snell, an Avon Park resident and Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board chairman, picked up and then delivered the food donations to the church to be delivered to individuals in need of food assistance.
George Karos, executive director of the Avon Park chamber, gave a special thank you to Martin Luna and the Avon Park Diner, Gerald Snell, the Avon Park Church of Christ, and Don Elwell, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners District #2, for their willingness and help to collaborate and to turn a kindhearted idea into a positive reality.