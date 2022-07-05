FROSTPROOF — The Avon Park Dixie Coach Pitch All-Star team rebounded on Sunday after an opening round loss in the Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch Division II State Tournament in Frostproof on Saturday with a decisive 13-7 win over Brooksville to stay alive in the tournament and eliminating Brooksville in the double-elimination tournament.
One-out singles by Richard Cecil, Duke Galimba, Wynn O’Berry and Daniel Cruz gave Avon Park a 2-0 first inning lead and Jake Pritchett drove in another run on a groundball to make the score 3-0.
Brooksville answered in the bottom of the first with three leadoff singles by Javi Rocca, Colby Clark and Zach Garrett made the score 3-1 and a sacrifice fly by Jax Johnson brought Brooksville to within one, 3-2, at the end of the first inning.
After a scoreless second inning, Avon Park pounded out eight hits in the third inning, coupled with two Brooksville errors, Avon Park scored the maximum amount of runs allowed, seven.
Kellen Jackson led off with a single. After a fielder’s choice, Duke Galimba followed with a single and a double by Wynn O’Berry drove in two to make the score 5-2. Singles by Daniel Cruz, Jake Pritchett and Lane Payne drove in another run and loaded the bases with one out with the score now 6-2.
A single by Jacob Garcia drove in two runs to make the score 8-2, two errors loaded the bases and brought home another as Avon Park held a 9-2 lead before Kellen Jackson singled into center to drive in the seventh run of the inning to make the score 10-2.
Brooksville scored twice in the bottom of the third that was matched by Avon Park scoring twice in the top of the fourth on RBI singles by Daniel Cruz and Jake Pritchett to make the score 12-4.
Avon Park added a run in the top of the sixth while Brooksville scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to make the final score 13-7 in Avon Park’s favor.