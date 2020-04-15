SEBRING — Firefighters in the Avon Park area had a busy Monday night, as did firefighters in other parts of the county these past few weeks.
A fence caught fire late Monday night on Memorial Drive, thanks to an unattended outdoor debris burn, and at least two of five fires in a 24-hour period got started the same way.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor had asked the public two weeks ago to heed the drought conditions in the county and refrain from outdoor burning.
When they failed to do that, he told the Board of County Commission at the April 7 meeting that he intended to bring a burn ban resolution for their vote on April 21.
Two days after that, last Thursday, firefighters had an 85-acre fire in Venus and have had to fight three more fires related to some burning legally, as they were on King Street, or illegally, like on Rosemary.
That made his mind up about asking for an emergency meeting today.
“In addition, [firefighters] spent four hours this morning dealing with a difficult one-acre fire off [State Road] 70,” Bashoor said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s just so dry.”
The burn ban meeting is at 9 a.m., broadcast online via live-stream and video-conferencing software, given the directives to not hold gatherings of more than 10 people amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A quick check of social media posts from Highlands Fire Rescue shows that as early as March 31, and earlier, Bashoor and his department officials have asked residents to stop burning their debris.
That same day, Fire Rescue units put out a brush fire in South Avon Park Estates, off of Southwest Anderson Road — the fourth burn pile to get away from residents in a two-day period.
The post made a plea for people to stop burning in the dry and windy conditions.
On April 3, fire crews attacked a two-acre wildfire in Leisure Lakes. On April 4, SR 70 got shut down in both directions because of smoke coming off a one-acre fire.
Downed wires lit another fire at State Road 17 and Barkley Road later that day.
There was a brush fire that night on Albritton Road off SR 17.
On April 9, fire crews responded to a large brush fire on Old State Road 8 near Delray Farms and the railroad tracks.
On April 11, for the third day in a row, firefighters returned to the tracks to mop up either hot spots or fires touched off again by sparks off passing trains.
On Monday, fire crews extinguished an illegal burn in a yard on Jessie Lane, then crews in the north of the county had their busy night.
A little before 10:30 p.m., units from West Sebring got an alert for a fence fire on King Street off of Memorial Drive, which was also reported as a structure fire.
Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 arrived to find a homeowner wetting down the fence, which had caught fire when an unattended debris fire got away from them.
Damage was limited to the fence, Bashoor reported, and there were no injuries.
A little after 11 p.m., the City of Avon Park Fire Department and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services answered a call for a structure fire on West Bell Street, putting huge plumes of fire and smoke into the night.
Then, at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Fire Rescue units responded to a brush fire along SR 70 near the Georgia Pacific property, and cleared the scene by 7 a.m.
Bashoor said the Florida Forest Service stayed behind to monitor for hot spots.
Highlands County is currently averaging over 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), with Monday in the 550-599 range. The KBDI index is used as an indicator to determine the likelihood and severity of brush fires.
The scale begins at zero, which is no danger and rises to 800, indicating extreme danger. As a rule of thumb, fire officials become concerned any time the scale goes above 500 for 50% of the county.
According to the FFS, weather factors of wind, temperature, relative humidity and atmospheric stability all play a major role in determining the actual fire danger.
On Monday, the Sebring area heat index was 103 degrees F. Tuesday’s heat index was expected to be at or near 100 degrees with winds south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
“With it being dry and windy in recent weeks and with the increase in fire activity in our area, we felt this burn ban is an important matter that needs to be addressed as soon as possible by the county commissioners,” Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “We must ensure the safety of our residents and we do not want to take the chance of anyone possibly losing their property due to a brush fire.”
A burn ban would apply to all unincorporated Highlands County areas, including Lorida and Venus, and the municipalities of Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring.
This meeting will be conducted virtually. Members of the public will be able to participate by using the link bit.ly/2K6Ccb6 at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A space will be reserved for citizens to ask questions about the item up for consideration.
During this meeting and because of its nature questions are only going to be accepted during the time allowed for the specific subject being considered.
To view the agenda for this meeting, visit hcclerk.org/Home/Board-Meeting-Live-Broadcast.aspx.