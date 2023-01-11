AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club held their Christmas brunch at the home of the club president, Rosie Longanecker. Her home was beautifully decorated with seven trees and many nutcrackers. Longanecker was surprised when she was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the club members. The award read, “In recognition of her exemplary leadership as President of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club and her ability to motivate the members to excellence in community service through her dedication to projects of beautification and growth.” She has been the driving force in the club’s civic projects.
The club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a program on growing plants in raised beds. For more information phone 863-452-1927.