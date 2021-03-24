AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club held its annual plant sale at the Avon Park library on March 13. It was a beautiful day and the event was well attended. A large variety of plants grown by the club members was available for purchase. Among these were purple Angel’s trumpet, powder puff, curly leafed croton, bromeliads, royal poinciana, Mexican petunia and plumeria.
A fresh flower topiary created by member Fran Beers was also for sale. This year along with the plant sale, the club held a Garden Treasures mini flea market. Included in this sale were a variety of flower pots, painted ceramic caladium leafs, flower topped ink pens, framed art work and two large welcome signs painted by member Andrea Albritton.
Profits from these events make it possible for the Club to sponsor a child or two to Camp Wekiva. This camp is backed by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs with the goal to instill a love for nature and a knowledge of conservation and environmental protection in our youth.