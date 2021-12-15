AP Club places wreaths for City

Fran Beers and Bill Helbig steady the ladder for Rosie Longanecker as she hangs a wreath on a light pole on Main Street in Avon Park. The threesome are members of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — For two years, 40-plus Christmas wreaths had sat in storage. When the members of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club went to pick up their decorations for city hall, they saw the wreaths and decided they should be hung along Main Street again. They were given the okay from the city manager. Wreaths were fluffed out and bows refreshed or replaced. Club members hung the wreaths on the light posts this week.

