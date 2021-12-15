AVON PARK — For two years, 40-plus Christmas wreaths had sat in storage. When the members of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club went to pick up their decorations for city hall, they saw the wreaths and decided they should be hung along Main Street again. They were given the okay from the city manager. Wreaths were fluffed out and bows refreshed or replaced. Club members hung the wreaths on the light posts this week.
AP Founders Garden Club places wreaths for City
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy Avon Park Founders Garden Club
