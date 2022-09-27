SEBRING — Special STARS athletes were surprised Saturday morning, Sept. 24, after their basketball skill level competition when the Avon Park High School girls basketball team entered the gymnasium to scrimmage against them.

Coach Jeremy Wortinger brought five of his players along with the assistant coach to the First Baptist Church ROC gymnasium in Sebring to play a fun scrimmage game with the Special STARS athletes. The athletes were so excited to meet the team and play on the court with them. This was the first year that Special STARS was able to organize a local basketball team to come out and play with the athletes.

