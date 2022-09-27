SEBRING — Special STARS athletes were surprised Saturday morning, Sept. 24, after their basketball skill level competition when the Avon Park High School girls basketball team entered the gymnasium to scrimmage against them.
Coach Jeremy Wortinger brought five of his players along with the assistant coach to the First Baptist Church ROC gymnasium in Sebring to play a fun scrimmage game with the Special STARS athletes. The athletes were so excited to meet the team and play on the court with them. This was the first year that Special STARS was able to organize a local basketball team to come out and play with the athletes.
“They play really good,” Special STARS athlete Greg Robinson said about the high school players. “I can’t wait to watch them play ball.”
Special STARS athletes will be returning the favor to the high school basketball team by going to one of their home games when the season starts.
There were 34 athletes who competed in three skill levels of basketball to win trophies. They practiced for two Saturdays in September on skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting to prepare for the competition.
The beginners level had three levels in it to accommodate various types of disabilities. Players using walkers were even given an opportunity to compete in the sport. There were also intermediate and advanced levels for those with higher skill levels.
In Level 3 Beginners, winners were Serenity Jordon, first; Jeannene Eby, second; Patricia Butterfield, third and Douglas Ryder, fourth. In Level 2 Beginners, first place winners were Bryan Bishop and Bobby Paradise; second was Fred Moore and Briana Davis; third was Todd Gathercoal and Anya Solis; and fourth place was won by Alan Kufknowski. In Level 1 Beginners, first place winners were Stephanie Travi and Sue Talios; second was Tammy Furman and Sarah Moore; and third place was Maria Rivera and Ronnie Gladson.
Winners in the Intermediate level were Samara Chandler and Jamie Brown, first; Natalie Welch and Annie Horn, second; Cameron Beach and DeQuawn Johnson, third; and Elizabeth Jordon and Ilana Levy, fourth.
Advanced players had two different levels. In Advanced Level 2, winners were Michael Sweet, first; Alexis Ritenour, second; Andrew Moses, third; Larry Rivers, fourth; and Cody Burger, fifth. In Advanced Level 1, winners were James Beavers, first; Jack Garnett, second, Greg Robinson, third; and Dasan Jordon, fourth.
Special STARS athlete Serenity Jordon, 7, sang the national anthem at the beginning of the event and she carried out the basketball to the players in the scrimmage game. Lunch, provided by Dee’s Place, was served afterwards and trophies, created by Cindy’s Gifts, were presented by the APHS girls basketball team.