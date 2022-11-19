AVON PARK — A last-minute coaching change greeted the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team as Sydney Stein took the reigns of a program that has experienced six straight winning seasons while compiling 119-29 record.
On Nov. 1, new head coach Sydney Stein was introduced to the team. Stein said she found out the previous day she would be the new coach.
Stein noted that right now they have to execute and be very good defensively.
“I take a lot of pride as a coach defense-wise” said Stein. “I think we will be fine offensively, we have a lot of scorers, our goal is to keep the other team from scoring.”
Stein said the Red Devils have taken a step in regards to tougher competition this year.
“We are going to have a harder schedule than last year,” remarked Stein. “So we will have to take advantage of runs when we can get them, we have to counteract what teams do to us. If they go on a six-point run, we need to counteract with a six-point run. We can’t get heady, learn how to play smooth and not let our emotions get involved. I think we can hang on and move on.”
Stein continued that she would like to see more scoring opportunities in set formations.
“I am not going to take away the fast-break opportunities. We have to take advantage on clean fast-break opportunities, but if they are not clean, then we need to recognize that, pull up, slow down and get in set formations to get the open shot.”
Stein also stated that they are looking to take Zoe Wortinger off ball this year, so they have someone to create opportunities for Wortinger and others to shoot the 3 or attack in the paint.
Defense-wise, Stein prefers man-to-man.
“I think we are good enough to do it,” Stein said. “The issue we will have is numbers, we won’t have a very big roster this year.
“I am not too worried about the scoring aspect. I’d like to see us play more team basketball, sharing the ball, quality points, more than one touch, unless it is a clean fast break. More posts and pick and rolls as well as the inside-out game.”