SNS-athapgirlshoops111922a.jpg

Avon Park coach Sydney Stein watches her team at practice.

 JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT

AVON PARK — A last-minute coaching change greeted the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team as Sydney Stein took the reigns of a program that has experienced six straight winning seasons while compiling 119-29 record.

On Nov. 1, new head coach Sydney Stein was introduced to the team. Stein said she found out the previous day she would be the new coach.

