AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls varsity soccer team conquered the Clewiston Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Joe Franza stadium with a final score of 2-0. With this win under their belt they brought their standings to 3-4-1.

The first half of the game was fought hard by both teams. There were scoring chances by both but neither team was able to put one in the net and the teams were scoreless going into halftime.

