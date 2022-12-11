AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls varsity soccer team conquered the Clewiston Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Joe Franza stadium with a final score of 2-0. With this win under their belt they brought their standings to 3-4-1.
The first half of the game was fought hard by both teams. There were scoring chances by both but neither team was able to put one in the net and the teams were scoreless going into halftime.
In the beginning of the second half the Red Devils got their second wind and started it off, four minutes into the second with the opportunity of a penalty kick unfortunately it wasn’t good but that seemed to raise the determination of the Red Devils.
Two minutes after the penalty kick attempt, captain Aliany Zavala broke away with the ball, passed it to Alyssa Keys, who was able to take the ball down the rest of the field, and with a good kick, got her team on the scoreboard first.
Clewiston tried to come back and tie the game, but the Red Devils were not going to let them. Shortly after their last goal, Karyme Martinez, passed the ball to her teammate Abby Manuel, who made a great kick and scored putting the Devils up by two.
Overall Avon Park had nine shots on goal and their goalie Jailyn Orellana had seven saves. Coach John Merlo stated how impressed he was with the game tonight. He felt that they had ball possession for approximately 80 percent of the game due to his players coming back from illness/injury and they having been practicing finishing their plays.
He went on to add how the defense has been strong all year, “It shows in the way they are playing, overall the defense is really good, our goalie Jailyn Orellana is on it, I would put her up against anybody,” Merlo said.
The Red Devils play their next game away on the road Tuesday against the DeSoto Bulldogs. Game time is 7:30 p.m.