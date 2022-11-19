AVON PARK — The Avon Park girls soccer program in the past up to a couple of years ago were the perennial practice game. Then came head coach John Merlo. The three years before he became Avon Park Head Coach, the Red Devils were 1-44 scoring only 11 goals in that time while giving up 278.
In Merlo’s first two years, they have gone 6-25-2, scoring 24 and giving up 137. That may not sound overly impressive until you take into consideration they went 4-12-2 last year, scoring 17 goals and allowed 50.
For Merlo, the biggest change over the past couple of years is the turnout.
“The first year we had seven players at the start and we weren’t sure if we would have enough players to play,” said Merlo. “We ended up with 14 girls and a couple of games we played with nine.
“This year I have had over 40 girls come out. With more to choose from, there is more talent, which just makes your team a lot better.”
Merlo said the biggest thing he is looking for is for his team to show continued improvement.
“Every year I have seen progress and we continue to get better and better,” he said.
Last year, Avon Park never got mercy ruled, the worst score was against Sebring 6-0.
“That is still a big step for us,” noted Merlo. “Lake Placid had mercy ruled us for the past 20 years and last year it was 2-0 and 3-1.”
With the number of girls trying out, Merlo believes that they will be able to sustain a JV program throughout the season. Last year they started one, but due to injuries, they ended up with just a varsity team.
“With the number of girls we have out here, it makes it easier and makes us stronger for the future.”
Merlo stated when players buy in to what you are trying to teach them and you average 15-16 girls working out throughout the summer, it’s all he can ask for as a coach.
“We had a couple of girls get college scholarships last season and that is a great blessing,” said Merlo. “I think it opened the eyes of a lot of girls, it does not matter the record, it’s how you play and what you show on the field and that later turns into wins.”
Merlo finished in that the goal is to double their wins from last year.
“So our goal is eight,” said Merlo. “But we will take anything over that.”