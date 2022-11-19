SNS-athapgirlssoccer111922a.jpg

Avon Park girls soccer coach John Merlo, right, with his team, some of whom are wearing Halloween costumes.

 JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT

AVON PARK — The Avon Park girls soccer program in the past up to a couple of years ago were the perennial practice game. Then came head coach John Merlo. The three years before he became Avon Park Head Coach, the Red Devils were 1-44 scoring only 11 goals in that time while giving up 278.

In Merlo’s first two years, they have gone 6-25-2, scoring 24 and giving up 137. That may not sound overly impressive until you take into consideration they went 4-12-2 last year, scoring 17 goals and allowed 50.

