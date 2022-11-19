AVON PARK – Avon Park girls weightlifting is back as first-year coach Heather Barnes takes the helm to revitalize the program.
“I have been teaching the girls weightlifting class in school and they asked me to be the girls weightlifting coach this year,” Barnes said. “I agreed to do it, pulled in some friends that can help me.”
Barnes noted that they currently have seven girls actively participating at the moment, though she expects that number to get a little higher due to having 30 signups and some are still waiting for paperwork to clear or playing other sports.
Barnes indicated that she has two people that will assist her, one that was part of the high school weightlifting team and still loves to work out, and another who played softball in college, did workouts with the teams she coached in college and she will be coming in with her knowledge, while doing all the scheduling and logistics needed for the program.
“We are making it work, all three of us,” Barnes said. “Working out is working out, it benefits the individual no matter what they want to do sport-wise.
“All we have concentrated on right now, because it is only our second week, is technique. Build on that and later make a decision on what type of program we will start.”
Barnes said getting the basics down pat is essential.
“Get numbers on the board, make sure we do it right before we attempt to add weight,” she said.
One team the Red Devils will have a meet with this year is Lake Wales.
“They have a great weightlifting coach and program,” Barnes said. “I felt it would be good to have the girls see that.”