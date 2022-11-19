SNS-athaplifting111922a.jpg

Four of the Avon Park Girls weightlifting team showed up for the Highlands News-Sun Media Day event with wrestling coach James Bland.

 JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT

AVON PARK – Avon Park girls weightlifting is back as first-year coach Heather Barnes takes the helm to revitalize the program.

“I have been teaching the girls weightlifting class in school and they asked me to be the girls weightlifting coach this year,” Barnes said. “I agreed to do it, pulled in some friends that can help me.”

