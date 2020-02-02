AVON PARK — At Monday’s City Council meeting, Sebring attorney Michael Keiber, representing property owner Johnathan Davis, said he was requesting a reduction of the code enforcement lien at the former bowling alley.
Davis, believing it would be mutually beneficial, voluntarily annexed the property into the City of Avon Park, after Hurricane Irma resulted in a complete loss of the bowling alley and it has been an inactive site since that time, Keiber explained.
Following Irma, the city contacted Davis about the hazards of the site and he quickly spent $6,000 or $7,000 to erect a fence, he said. A code notice was issued in June, which was sent to the house occupied by his mother and, Keiber said, she apparently inadvertently overlooked that notice.
“It wasn’t until we had a real estate contract for a portion of the property that was ultimately sold to Mr. Franklin at the Kubota dealership that we recognized the lien in our title search examination,” Keiber said.
Davis quickly remedied that lien and cleared the violations that were reported on the northern portion of the property and when the code enforcement officer came out to inspect he identified another violation on the south end that was quickly remedied, Keiber said.
“We are now soliciting a reduction; the site has not been in use,” Keiber said. There was an oversight on the original violation. The daily fines totaled more than $26,000.
“Naturally this was a devastating loss for my client. They are trying to do something aggressively with the parcel,” he said. “We are asking you to reduce the fine to the amount the city actually expended so my client can move forward with his plans.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson noted that according to the city clerk the city’s costs were $55.44.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said about five or six years ago there was a non-compliant property that the city charged 2.5% of the lien in addition to the city’s cost when that property tried to sell. The city does not have any steadfast rules on how to approach these situations.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said the settlement percentage was 2%.
Addressing Davis, Sutherland said everyone has a circumstance that shows a trail of happenings “and it seems every time you get cited for something you remedy the issue right away, so it is not like you are a derelict property owner that just lets it go for five or six years like the previous ones that we had that we did fine. So, I am OK with the lien reduction in this particular case.”
Gay and City Attorney Gerald Buhr said there are many steps and notifications before the code enforcement fines start.
Council vote 4-1, with Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock voting “no,” to approve reducing the fine to 2% plus the hard costs, which totals about $584.