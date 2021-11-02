The Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons competed in their regional swimming and diving meet this past weekend and each team will be sending one person to the 1A state meet in the diving competition.
To qualify and be selected for state, times from the four regionals are taken and the top 16 teams advance and the top 24 individuals in each event advance to states.
Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc will advance to states as the 20th seed after a third-place finish at regionals with a score of 345.10.
Avon Park’s Dorian Taylor will accompany Leblanc as the boys No. 8 after a second-place finish at regionals with a score of 364.35.
Both Lake Placid and Avon Park did well at regionals with the Green Dragon girls finishing seventh in team points with 106. The Lake Placid boys finished 15th with 66 points and the Avon Park boys finished 17th with 39 total points.
Making the cut for regionals is an accomplishment in itself and those results are posted below:
200 Medley Relay:
Girls: 5th place, Lake Placid 1:58.06; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys: 5th place, Lake Placid 1:48.19; James Baker, Charlie Arseneau, Eli Ming and Keith Sigrist.
Boys; 13th place, Avon Park 1:58.74; William Barben, Marco Montanez, Luke McGrath and Jack Barben.
200 Individual Medley:
Boys: 21st place, Avon Park William Barben 2:21.60; 22nd place, Lake Placid Keith Sigrist 2:25.33.
200 Freestyle: 21st place, Avon Park Luke McGrath 2:08.49.
50 Freestyle:
Girls: 12th place, Lake Placid Reagan Lightsey 26.58; 13th place, Lake Placid Chelsea Leblanc 26.61.
Boys: 9th place, Lake Placid James Baker 23.09; 19th place, Avon Park Jack Barben 24.35; 23rd place, Lake Placid Eli Ming 24.95.
100 Butterfly:
Girls: 8th place, Lake Placid Chloe Leblanc 1:04.34.
Boys: 19th place, Lake Placid Eli Ming 1:02.17; 21st place, Lake Placid Keith Sigrist 1:03.37.
100 Freestyle:
Girls: 14th place, Lake Placid Reagan Lightsey 59.00; 19th place, Lake Placid Chelsea Leblanc 1:00.10; 23rd place, Avon Park Hollie Myers 1:01.66.
Boys: 6th place, Lake Placid James Baker 49.43; 18th place, Avon Park Jack Barben 53.73.
500 Freestyle: 20th place, Avon Park Luke McGrath 5:50.73.
200 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: 7th place, Lake Placid 1:48.79 Reagan Lightsey, Chloe Leblanc, Brooke Moon and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys: 14th place, Avon Park 1:41.41; Jack Barben, Dorian Taylor, Reeve Moulds and Kent Clark. 15th place, Lake Place 1:41.54; Zach Ward, Christian Bobo, Colton Krueger and Charlie Arseneau.
100 Backstroke: 15th place, Avon Park William Barben 1:05.19.
100 Breast:
Girls: 12th place, Lake Placid Brooke Moon 1:16.60; 19th place, Lake Placid Mallory McNally 1:21.76.
Boys: 18th place, Lake Placid Charlie Arseneau 1:13.02.
400 Freestyle Relay
Girls: 12th place, Lake Placid 4:13.64; Patricia Sapp, Isabella Mayssonet, Ashlynn Cole, and Lily Stam.
Boys: 11th place Lake Placid 3:36.75; Keith Sigrist, Zach Ward, Eli Ming and James Baker; 14th place, Avon Park 3:50.60; William Barben, Marco Montanez, Luke McGrath and Kent Clark.
Leblanc and Taylor will compete in the state meet at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart on Saturday according to the selection sheet.