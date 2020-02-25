MULBERRY — Thirteen wrestlers from Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons squads will advance to the regional tournament with fourth place or better finishes at the 1A District 11 tournament held at Mulberry on Saturday. In the seven-team tournament, Avon Park as a team finished fourth and Lake Placid finished fifth.
The McKeel Wildcats took first place in team points with 219.0 and the Tenoroc Titans placed second with 181.5.
Mulberry placed third with 131.0, followed by Avon Park with 89.5, Lake Placid 52.0, Lake Region 45.0 and Victory Christian with 16.0 team points.
Of the thirteen wrestlers advancing to regionals, seven are from Lake Placid and six from Avon Park.
Avon Park finished with three 1A District 11 champions, two third place finishes and a fourth place finish.
Lake Placid had a second- and third-place finish as well as five fourth place finishes to advance.
The following wrestlers advanced to regionals:
At 113, Avon Park’s David Rodriquez placed third with a win by fall over Mulberry Noah Bailey 4:22 into the match.
At 120, Avon Park’s Elvis Rodriquez became district champion over Tenoroc’s Gabriel Leach with a first-round pin fall. Lake Placid’s Issac Genho finished fourth to advance to regionals.
Lake Placid’s Chase Costello placed third in the 126 weight class with a 16-10 win over Mulberry’s Genny Magazino in the third-lace match.
Lake Placid’s Alex Flores placed fourth in the 132 weight class.
Lake Placid’s Caleb Smith finished fourth in the 138 weight class.
Lake Placid’s Hunter Costello placed second in the 145 weight class, losing the championship match against McKeel’s Vish Williams.
Avon Park’s Jerclarion Hilton placed fourth at 160 after going 1-1 into the third-place match, Hilton lost a close 12-8 decision to Mulberry’s Terrar Smith to finish fourth.
Lake Placid’s Cody DeYoung finished fourth in the 152 weight class.
Avon Park’s Austin Spires won the 170 weight class district championship with a 13-4 decision McKeel’s Ashton Gehret. Lake Placid’s Parker finished fourth to advance to regionals.
Avon Park’s Kolby Alsenady placed third at 182 after receiving a bye in the third place match.
Avon Park’ Chance Larsen won the 285 weight class district championship with a pin in the second round over Mulberry’s Joquorious Taylor.
Congratulations to all 13 wrestlers who advanced to compete in the 1A Region 3 tournament this Friday at Lemon Bay in Englewood.