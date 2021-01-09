AVON PARK — Johans Hernandez Diaz was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Thursday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will now face charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, drug equipment possession, manufacture/deliver and drug-sell own, rent, structure, vehicle known to sell drugs.
According to the arrest report, a detective with the Tactical Anti-Crime Team (TAC) assisted in a traffic stop on Diaz near State Road 64 and Irvington Road. The detective noted the smell of burnt cannabis coming from the car. Diaz “provided” the cannabis cigarette he was smoking and told the detective he did not have a medical marijuana card. The cigarette tested positive for THC.
Because Diaz had the cigarette, the detective had probable cause to search the car. The search turned up a black bag with a baggie with a white powder that would field-test positive for cocaine, weighing 12.2 grams; a straw used as a scooping mechanism; several unused baggies and another small baggie with residual cocaine.
Diaz was made aware of his Miranda rights and taken to the Highlands County Jail.