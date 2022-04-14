AVON PARK — Alfred Vincent Romanik Jr., 47, of Avon Park, was arrested Wednesday about 12:23 a.m. by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is facing possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
The HCSO report shows Romanik was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Alton Street. It was determined he was operating an unregistered motorcycle and operating the vehicle without a motorcycle endorsement.
Romanik was handcuffed (the reason redacted) and he consented to a search of the vehicle. Upon searching the motorcycle, deputies found a glass pipe used for smoking. A field test of the contents were positive for methamphetamine.
The suspect told deputies he was just out riding a motorcycle that he recently purchased. He denied knowledge of the pipe and said a friend must have put it there. Romanik is being held on a $2,000 bond.